Number of Iranian students turned back at US airports growing

They left Iran with valid visas in hand. But hours after landing in the US, they were forced to turn back on flights they never expected to take.

From Massachusetts to Michigan, reports are on the rise of authorities detaining and deporting Iranian students at US airports. A 27-year-old engineer who had planned to get a doctorate at Michigan State University was deported from Detroit Metro Airport on Monday. A week earlier, a 24-year-old Northeastern University student was escorted onto a plane in Boston as protesters at the airport pushed for his release, CNN reported.

For the students, it is devastating. For immigrant rights advocates, it is a troubling pattern emerging as tensions run high between the US and Iran. And for American universities hoping to convince the world's top students to study in their classrooms, it is causing concern – even though the overall number of cases is still relatively small.

"Campuses are much more worried about what happens at the port of entry than they used to be ... because it is so unpredictable and so apparently random," says Terry Hartle, senior vice president of the American Council on Education, which represents about 1,800 colleges and universities. "It used to be that you would breathe a sigh of a relief when your international student got their visa. Now you breathe a sigh of relief when they get to campus."

US Customs and Border Protection says its inspections take additional factors into account and can uncover details that did not come up in previous visa screenings.

There is no guarantee, the agency says, that someone with a visa will be allowed to enter the United States. And every day, hundreds of people are denied entry at US ports.

But advocacy organizations, rights groups and immigration lawyers say the situation they've seen unfolding recently is far from business as usual.

"Something's different now," says Ali Rahnama, legislative counsel for the Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans. "Deportation of this number of students is not normal."

CBP has not released statistics on how many Iranian students the agency has denied entry and removed from the country in recent months. And the agency says it cannot reveal details about individual cases due to privacy restrictions.

So lawyers and advocacy groups are using word of mouth to come up with tallies of their own.

At least 17 Iranian students have been deported from the US since August, according to Rahnama, who's spoken with most of them as he tries to get a handle on what's happening. It is a notable increase from previous years, Rahnama says, when one or two cases would come up annually.

Advocates say many students in the recent wave of cases were deported from Boston's Logan International Airport – at least 11 of them, by one attorney's count.

Carol Rose says the trend is clear. But the reasons behind it, she says, remain a mystery.

"We don't know whether this is a decision by the Boston CBP office, or whether this is a decision coming from the Trump administration, because it's all being done in secret," says Rose, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts. "Maybe it's because we have a lot of students coming, because we're a center of higher education. Or it may well be there's just a decision by some rogue agents here who have a personal dislike for people from Iran. We just simply don't know."

Asked why more cases appeared to be coming up at Logan, CBP spokesman Michael S. McCarthy said that in 2019 less than 1% of Iranian travelers arriving at the Boston airport were denied entry.

"CBP has established strict oversight policies and procedures to ensure traveler screening practices adhere to all constitutional and statutory requirements," McCarthy said in a written statement. "CBP is committed to protecting the civil rights and civil liberties of every individual whom we encounter. Our officers are trained to enforce US laws uniformly and fairly and they do not discriminate based on religion, race, ethnicity or sexual orientation."

Protesters packed the airport's arrivals lounge last week, holding signs that said, "Protect Iranian Students" and "Stop Discrimination Against Iranians." They'd heard a Northeastern University undergraduate had been held for questioning after arriving at Logan and was on the verge of being deported. They cheered when they learned a federal judge had issued an order temporarily blocking any efforts to remove him.

But the next day, the case surged into the national spotlight. Mohammad Shahab Dehqani Hossein had been deported despite the judge's order.

"We don't know what happened with that or why that happened," says Kerry Doyle, an attorney representing Dehqani. "That's very troubling if CBP believes that they don't have to listen to the federal court."

CBP officials have said they didn't know about the order when they put the 24-year-old on a flight to Doha.

Dehqani's attorneys had argued in court that his visa was revoked because of additional scrutiny targeting Iranians.