Iraqi leader picks Mohammed Allawi as new PM: State TV

Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as the country's new prime minister, according to state television, ending more than two months of political deadlock.

Saturday's announcement comes as Iraqis continue protests against corruption and economic situation for a fourth consecutive month, and two months after Adel Abdel Mahdi resigned from the post, according to AP.

Allawi would run the country until early elections can be held. He must form a new government within a month.

President Barham Saleh had told Iraq's Parliament that he would name his own candidate unless it nominated someone by February 1.

Allawi, 65, in a video he posted to Twitter, said Saleh had named him and that he would form a new government in line with protesters' demands.

"I decided the first to do was to speak to you [Iraqi people] directly, before I address anyone else because my authority comes from you," he said.

"This is your country, this is your right … all we have to do is execute your demands. We have to protect you instead of repressing you," he added.

In his address, Allawi also pledged to restore the country's battered economy and fight corruption.

Three Iraqi officials said Allawi was named prime minister designate by rival Iraqi factions earlier on Saturday.

"If it wasn't for your sacrifices and courage there wouldn't have been any change in the country," Allawi said addressing protesters. "I have faith in you and ask you to continue with the protests."

Allawi was born in Baghdad and served as communications minister first in 2006 and again between 2010 and 2012. He resigned from his post after a dispute with former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

Parliament is expected to put his candidacy to a vote in the next session, after which point he has 30 days to formulate a government program and select a cabinet of ministers.