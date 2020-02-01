Democratic Party establishment far more afraid of Sanders than Trump: Analyst

Hoenig, a former Green Party candidate for Congress, made the remarks while talking to Press TV on Saturday while commenting on the remarks Hillary Clinton made in a recent interview where she said she has an “urge” to run again against Trump because she thinks she can win this time, Presstv Reported.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 race for the White House to Republican Trump, was asked during an interview with Variety this week if she ever thought “I could beat Donald Trump if I were running.”

“Yeah. I certainly feel the urge because I feel the 2016 election was a really odd time and an odd outcome,” the 72-year-old said.

“And the more we learn, the more that seems to be the case. But I’m going to support the people who are running now and do everything I can to help elect the Democratic nominee,” she added.

Clinton has said she still regrets losing the 2016 presidential face-off with Trump.

Hoenig said, “In 2016 Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were successful in passing Sen. Ted Cruz as the most hated politicians in America. Today, Cruz is just one of 53 Republican senators whose reputation has taken a big hit among many independents, in particular, over their role in the impeachment trial, but Hillary and Donald remain at the top of list of loathsome pols.”

“You can’t get much lower, and even more comical, then seeing Hillary having an ‘urge’ to run against Trump. If she were to be the nominee, it would be the equivalent of Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier in the Fight of the Century, only the two athletes at least had respectability, talent, and a great degree of humanity. In all likelihood, Trump would ‘mop the floor’ with her, as she will have lost major constituencies that’s needed for a victory,” he stated.

“As it stands, Bernie Sanders is the front runner, almost tied with Joe Biden on a national level. State by state, Sanders leads in the early primaries and caucuses. The entire Democratic Party establishment is far more afraid of Sanders than Trump, and would do anything to derail, or rig the election, in someone else’s favor. At the moment, it’s Biden, as the Party establishment, the major news outlets, and the Israel lobby are gunning for Sanders,” he said.

“Enter Hillary. Her entry into the race will have little impact on Sanders. Vast majority of his voters, remembering how she rigged the election against him in 2016, would most likely sit out the 2020 race if she were to be the nominee, or vote third party, Greens in particular; maybe Libertarian. During the primaries, Clinton would siphon off very few Sanders’s voters. Who it would hurt the most would be Joe Biden, as both are at the top of the Party establishment, neo-liberals, avid Israel supporters, oppose universal health care, support racist policies regarding crime and welfare, support environmental destruction such as fracking, Russophobic (but more so than Sanders), and so much more that is out of the mainstream for the Democratic voters during primaries. This could actually be a huge victory for Sanders as his conservative rivals will split the vote,” he said.

“With Clinton’s recent retraction of whether or not she would endorse Sanders if nominated, and her consistent rabid excoriation of Russia and candidates like Tulsi Gabbard as a Russian agent, she just doesn’t know when to quit,” he noted.

“If the impeachment trial wasn’t a circus enough, then let Hillary run and absolute insanity will run havoc over the American electoral landscape,” he concluded.