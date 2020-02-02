Iran, Afghanistan discuss ties, fight against terrorism, drugs

National Desk

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Iran’s Foreign Ministry’s special envoy to Afghanistan Mohammad Ibrahim Taherian discussed a range of issues, including bilateral ties, fight against terrorism, extremism and drugs.

According to the Afghan presidential press office, the two sides emphasized the need for further cooperation between the two neighbors on economic issues in the meeting held in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Sunday.

They also talked about a visit by an Afghan government’s delegation to Iran for talks on regional issues.

Earlier on the day, the Iranian envoy held a separate meeting with Afghanistan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah. Both officials discussed relations, developments in region, Afghanistan’s peace talks as well as the country’s presidential election which was held last September.

Although the preliminary results of the election were announced in late December, the final results are yet to be confirmed.

The incumbent, President Ashraf Ghani, was declared the winner of the preliminary results with 50.6% of the vote – a paper-thin majority. His main opponent, Abdullah Abdullah came second.

On Saturday, the Iranian official also met with head of Afghanistan’s National Security Council Hamdullah Mohib and former president Hamid Karzai.

During his meeting with Mohib, the Iranian official described dialogue among Afghan parties as the only way to ensure lasting peace in the country.

Taherian voiced Iran’s support for the peace process in Afghanistan under the leadership of the Afghan people.

Only intra-Afghan dialogue will ensure lasting peace in Afghanistan, the Iranian diplomat stressed.

For his part, Mohib said the Afghan government maintains independent ties with the neighbors according to its own interests.

He also highlighted Afghanistan’s plan for state governmental relations with other nations, expressing hope that the neighbors and partners of Afghanistan would consider this policy and shape their future ties with Kabul by taking such principle into account.