Russia casts doubt on viability of US plan for Palestine’s future

HASSAN AMMAR/AP Protesters try to remove barbed wires that block a road leading to the US Embassy during a protest is held against the proposed peace deal for the Middle East by President Donald Trump, in Aukar, east of Beirut, Lebanon, on Feb. 2, 2020.

The so-called Middle East peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump contravenes several United Nations resolutions, Russian news agencies cited a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Sunday, questioning the plan's feasibility.

The Palestinian Authority has already said it was cutting ties with the United States and Israel, including security relations, after rejecting the so-called 'deal of the century’ by Trump, Reuters reported.

"We see the reaction from the Palestinians, we see the reaction of a wide range of Arab states which have sided with the Palestinians in rejecting the plan. This, obviously, makes one think about its feasibility," Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying.

Protests against Mideast scheme

Also on Sunday, a crowd of Lebanese and Palestinians held a protest near the US Embassy in Lebanon against the US plan, according to AP.

Protesters waving Palestinian flags gathered on a road leading to the embassy northeast of Beirut amid tight security by Lebanese troops and riot police.

“Death to America! Death to Israel! We will die and Palestine survive," some of the demonstrators chanted.

The US plan heavily favored Israel, granting the Palestinians limited self-rule in parts of the occupied West Bank while allowing Israel to annex all its settlements there and keep nearly all of Al Quds (Jerusalem), which Palestinians regard as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Around noon, the protesters removed the barbed wire and reached a metal fence set up by security forces. Police used what appeared to be pepper spray to hold back some of the demonstrators who were on the fence, with at least three protesters being carried away.

Later in the day, the protesters dispersed from the area without any serious clashes, apart from some stone throwing at security forces.

Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. There have been protests in the country's 12 refugee camps since the US president unveiled the proposal in Washington.

Tel Aviv protest rally

Even in Tel Aviv, protesters carrying Palestinian flags marched through the city on Saturday against the Trump scheme, Press TV reported.

Trump has claimed it would facilitate a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

People marched through the streets, holding a portrait of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hugging, with banner, reading, "Don't make apartheid great again."

"We came today to demonstrate against [an] annexation plan of Trump and Netanyahu.”

“This plan is very bad for both Israelis and Palestinian and one of the worst things about it is that it enables deporting Arab citizens and taking away their citizenship," said one of the protesters.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the plan with "a thousand no's," as being one-sided in favor of Israel.

Speaking at an Arab League meeting in Cairo on Saturday, Abbas announced a cut of all ties with Israel and the United States, including security cooperation.

The Arab League meeting in Cairo was called after Trump presented the scheme which staunchly favors Israel, but offers Palestinians a pathway to a limited state.

Arab foreign ministers there joined in criticizing the plan and calling it a setback to Mideast peace efforts.