Iran welcomes election of Allawi as Iraq prime minister – Foreign Ministry

Iran has welcomed Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi’s election as prime minister of Iraq, the Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday, IRNA reported.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran hails appointment of Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as new Iraqi Prime Minister to support independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity and strengthening the foundations of democracy in Iraq,” the spokesman said.

In line with Iraqi government and people's legitimate request for expelling US forces from Iraq, Iran welcomes Allawi’s appointment, he added.

The spokesman also wished Allawi success and expressed hope that by forming a new government, he would be able to fulfill the legitimate demands of the people and the religious leadership and help create a stable Iraq with an important regional status.

After two months of political deadlock, Iraqi President Barham Salih on Saturday appointed Allawi to replace caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who resigned in late November in the face of widespread anti-government protests.

The prime minister-designate has a month to form a government, which must be approved by the country's Parliament. He is tasked with running the country until an early election is held, for which there is no set date.

The appointment of Allawi, a former communications minister, followed an ultimatum by Salih, who had said he would pick a new prime minister himself if parties did not agree on a candidate.