India doubled the budget for development of Chabahar port, southeastern Iran, in national budget plan for the year 2020 compared to the previous year.

India seems to be optimistic about a peaceful resolution to the problems in the Middle East. In an over twofold increase from last year, the government has allocated $14 million budget for development of Chabahar port.

The Times of India wrote, "Despite the US sanctions on Iran, Chabahar has been given a waiver to demonstrate the special relationship India has with the US."

"While in 2018-19, there was no budget for development of the port, which has been in the making for decades.”

Last year saw an allocation of $6.5 million. The increase in the allocation this year, at a time when the situation in the region is delicate, suggests India's commitment to the Chabahar development.

In the recent meeting of the India-Iran joint economic commission, held between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishanakar and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, the two sides have promised to expand cooperation.

The budget allocation is a message that India is serious about its commitment. As it comes at a time when alternative routes to Afghanistan will be essential, the question to fulfill the promise remains to be seen.