0556 GMT February 02, 2020

News ID: 265121
Published: 0406 GMT February 02, 2020

India doubles fund for Chabahar development in budget 2020

India doubled the budget for development of Chabahar port, southeastern Iran, in national budget plan for the year 2020 compared to the previous year.

India seems to be optimistic about a peaceful resolution to the problems in the Middle East. In an over twofold increase from last year, the government has allocated $14 million budget for development of Chabahar port.

The Times of India wrote, "Despite the US sanctions on Iran, Chabahar has been given a waiver to demonstrate the special relationship India has with the US."

"While in 2018-19, there was no budget for development of the port, which has been in the making for decades.”

Last year saw an allocation of $6.5 million. The increase in the allocation this year, at a time when the situation in the region is delicate, suggests India's commitment to the Chabahar development.

In the recent meeting of the India-Iran joint economic commission, held between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishanakar and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, the two sides have promised to expand cooperation.

The budget allocation is a message that India is serious about its commitment. As it comes at a time when alternative routes to Afghanistan will be essential, the question to fulfill the promise remains to be seen.

   
KeyWords
India
Chabahar
budget
 
