Iran’s ‘Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness’ wins top prize at Sundance Film Festival

Art & Culture Desk

Iranian feature titled, ‘Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness’, directed by Masoud Bakhshi, won a top prize at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in the US.

The film won the festival’s Grand Jury Prize in the ‘World Cinema Dramatic’ section, Mehr News Agency reported.

The movie narrates the story of a young woman, Maryam Komijani, who accidentally kills her husband Nasser Zia and is sentenced to death. The only person who can save her is Mona, Nasser’s daughter. All Mona has to do is appear on a popular live TV show entitled, ‘Joy of Forgiveness’, and forgive Maryam. The show is aired on a special night, locally known as ‘Yalda’, celebrated in Iran to mark the arrival of winter. But forgiveness proves difficult when they are forced to relive the past, according to sundance.org.

The feature is a joint production by Iran, France, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Lebanon.

Bakhshi is also the screenwriter of the film, while Jacques Bidou and Marianne Dumoulin are its producers.

Bakhshi’s feature will have its European premiere at a festival in Germany to be held during February 20-March 1.

The cast include Sadaf Asgari, Behnaz Jafari, Babak Karimi, Fereshteh Sadr Orafaee, Forough Ghajebeglou and Fereshteh Hosseini.

In addition, the festival’s ‘A Short Film Special Jury Award for Acting’ was presented to Sadaf Asgari for her role in ‘Exam’, directed by Iranian filmmaker Sonia Hadad.

The festival’s other Grand Jury Prizes in the ‘US Dramatic’, ‘US Documentary’, and ‘World Cinema Documentary’ sections were presented to Lee Isaac Chung’s ‘Minari’, ‘Boys State’, directed by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss, and ‘Epicentro’, directed by Hubert Sauper, respectively.

This year’s Sundance Film Festival took place during January 23-February 2. The event is the largest independent film festival in the US.