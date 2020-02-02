Iran’s ‘Asho’ accepted in Thessaloniki Documentary Festival

Iranian short documentary, ‘Asho’, directed by Jafar Najafi, was accepted into the competition section of the 22nd Thessaloniki Documentary Festival in Greece, according to Mehr News Agency.

The documentary depicts the life of a young shepherd, named Asho, who is interested in cinema and acting and tries to watch at least one film a day. His favorite director is Tim Burton.

The Greek festival will be held during March 5-15.

‘Asho’ has recently received a special mention at the 62nd International Leipzig Festival for Documentary and Animated Film in Germany.

Ranking among the best documentary film festivals of the European circuit, the Greek festival takes place every year in March in Thessaloniki, Greece, and is affiliated with the International Thessaloniki Film Festival. The event attracts more than 80,000 spectators and visitors during the 10-day event, according to its organizers.