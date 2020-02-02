RSS
February 02, 2020

February 02, 2020

Eight int’l ensembles to perform at 35th Fajr Music Festival

Eight foreign ensembles will take part in the international section of the 35th Fajr Music Festival (February 13-19, 2020).

The groups are from Tunisia, Austria (two ensembles), France, Italy, Belgium, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, IRNA wrote.

In addition, Russian violinist Graf Mourja will perform along with the IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) Symphony Orchestra on the first day of the festival at Vahdat Hall in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Among the musicians to perform as part of foreign groups at the Iranian festival are Italian jazz trumpeter Luca Aquino, Palvan Hamidov from Turkmenistan, Zabet Nanbizade from Azerbaijan and Dhafer Youssef from Tunisia.

The event is Iran's most prestigious music festival founded in 1986.

The festival is affiliated with UNESCO and comprises of national and international competition sections. Each year, foreign musicians from countries, including Austria, Germany and France, participate in the event.

The performances, for which the tickets can be purchased online at www.tiwall.com, will be staged at Vahdat Hall, Roudaki Hall, Niavaran Cultural Center, Azadi Tower, Soureh Hall and Milad Hall of Tehran International Permanent Fairground.  

A total of 82 music ensembles will perform at the festival in sections of Persian traditional, folk, classic, international, orchestra, pop, fusion, women and kids music, with 90 performances scheduled to be staged.

 

   
