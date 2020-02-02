Iranian film, ‘Dance with Me’, receives award at 59th APFF

Art & Culture Desk

Iranian feature, ‘Dance with Me’, directed by Soroush Sehat, won an award at the 59th Asia-Pacific Film Festival (APFF), hosted by Macau this year.

The film won the Special Jury Award of the 59th edition of the festival, Mehr News Agency reported.

In this movie, a man named Jahangir organizes a surprise party to celebrate his brother’s birthday (played by Ali Mosaffa), inviting all his old friends. This comes as the birthday boy is suffering from an incurable disease.

The film is Sehat’s debut feature.

The festival’s Best Film Award went to the Malaysian film, ‘Guang’, directed by Quek Shio Chuan.

‘Dance with Me’ had received the award for best director and the diploma of honor for best actor in the 37th Fajr International Film Festival, held in the Iranian capital of Tehran in April 2019.

The APFF is organized by the Federation of Motion Pictures Producers in Asia Pacific (FPA). The oldest of its kind in Asia, the festival is held in a different country each year, with its first edition held in Tokyo, Japan in 1954.