0941 GMT February 02, 2020

News ID: 265131
Published: 0612 GMT February 02, 2020

Terrorist incident reported in south London

Terrorist incident reported in south London

There are breaking reports of a possible terrorist incident in London. According to the Metropolitan Police, a man was shot by armed officers in a “terrorist-related” incident in south London after he stabbed “several” people.

The incident is believed to have occurred at Streatham High Road. There are emerging reports that the attacker may have been shot dead by armed police.

This latest attack comes in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack in late November 2019 in which three people (including the attacker) were killed.

 
 
   
