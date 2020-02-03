China has the confidence to win this anti-coronavirus battle

By Li Jiannan*

A pneumonia outbreak was first reported in the city of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province in December. Experts have attributed the outbreak to a novel coronavirus that has since spread across China and abroad. As of Tuesday noon, China had 14411 confirmed cases of the virus, with 360 deaths and 328 recoveries.

According to the latest news from the Iranian Ministry of Health, currently, there is no confirmed case of coronavirus. As a Chinese journalist working in Iran, the purpose of writing this article is to make everyone sure that China is able to control the outbreak and win the battle of anti-coronavirus.

1、What has the Chinese government done So far?

Since the epidemic outbreak, Chinese authorities have taken preventive anti-epidemic measures to ensure the treatment of patients and preventing the contagion of the disease with the principle of transparency, openness and swift response. Under President Xi Jinping's leadership, China has taken unprecedented measures to contain the outbreak, pooling national medical personnel and supplies to the hardest hit regions, building new hospitals, extending the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, postponing the opening dates for schools and businesses, and imposing travel restrictions.

Huoshenshan Hospital, one of the emergency hospitals in Wuhan has been built within 10 days. In addition, 1,400 medical staff from the armed forces have been deployed and tasked with treating patients in this hospital by the approval of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The construction of Wuhan's second coronavirus hospital, Leishenshan, is planned to be finished and inaugurated by 6th Feb. The establishment of the two hospitals has eased the medical pressure in Wuhan, and has a significant role in preventing the epidemic.

Apart from that, government departments of all levels have encouraged their staff to work online. Large-scale activities for the Lunar New Year celebrations, including temple fairs, winter sports and exhibitions, have been canceled to minimize large gatherings of people. From the city to the countryside, doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, government employees, deliverymen, police, etc, have dedicated themselves to battle the coronavirus on the front line.

2、So far, what has the Chinese people done?

The Spring Festival is the most valuable holiday for Chinese people. It usually comes in January or February which is the world's largest human migration, the ‘chunyun’, or Spring Festival travel rush. But in this year, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, many people stopped their way home which means many people may not get together with their loved ones even once for a whole year in order to prevent the epidemic from spreading.

While staying at home, they are still concerned about the epidemic situation. A huge number of people donated money and materials to the hardest hit areas, and made active contributions using the convenience of the Internet. The overseas Chinese have also organized philanthropic activities to send their warm blessings to front-line doctors and patients.

3、Pay attention without being panic

Many people may ask about such questions: Should I be afraid of the epidemic? The answer is that we should pay attention to the novel coronavirus, but it doesn’t mean that we should be panicked. Seventeen years ago, China had experience in overcoming SARS successfully. 17 years have passed since then, science and technology are much more developed right now, scientific statistics show that the fatality rate of Coronovirus is not as high as SARS so we have enough reasons and confidence that China can control this epidemic within a short time.

As a Chinese journalist based in Iran, I can always feel the warmth and the kindness of Iranian people. I would like to express my deepest appreciation to Iran for its help to donate a huge number of medical masks to China. I believe that with the measures that the Chinese government takes and the help and care from all friendly nations, China is capable of defeating the novel coronavirus.

* Li Jiannan is China Central Television correspondent in Tehran