Turkey's first plant factory enters production in Antalya

An Antalya-based firm has established Europe's largest and Turkey's first plant factory with an estimated investment of 2.5 million euros ($2.77 million), as part of its five-million-euro research and development (R&D) activities.

conventional farming. In the first stage, it will produce green leafy plants like lettuce, arugula, cress, spinach, thyme and basil, dailysabah.com reported.

The factory, Farminova is run by Cantek Group that has operated in the food storage, processing and refrigeration technologies business at the Antalya Organized Industrial Zone for many years.

Company Chairman Can Hakan Karaca said they have launched an innovative initiative, establishing the largest active plant factory in Europe.

Talking to DHA, Karaca said providing healthy, continuous and fixed-price food today is critical because the world's population is rapidly growing and agricultural areas are gradually shrinking.

He added that the factory produces plants in a closed area without soil and Sun and uses 95 percent less water. It produces plants without harming nature and living creatures, 24/7 all-round the year needing any agrochemicals.

Karaca said the factory uses artificial intelligence (AI) and uses 100 percent Turkish products. He noted that they will start producing green leafy plants like lettuce, arugula, cress, spinach, thyme and basil in the first phase and strawberry and mushrooms in the second phase. This will be followed by the production of vegetables like tomatoes, peppers and eggplants.