RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0732 GMT February 03, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 265157
Published: 0323 GMT February 03, 2020

AFC Futsal Championship postponed over virus concerns

AFC Futsal Championship postponed over virus concerns
foxsportsasia.com

Following consultation with all relevant stakeholders, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) took the decision to postpone the AFC Futsal Championship.

The competition had initially been scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan on February 26-March 8, the-afc.com reported.

This move was taken because of concerns about the current coronavirus situation and in order to ensure the safety and well-being of all participating teams and stakeholders.

The AFC will continue to monitor the impact of the virus and new competition dates will be announced when the situation stabilizes.

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
AFC Futsal Championship
Coronavirus
Turkmenistan
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3725 sec