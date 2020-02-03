AFC Futsal Championship postponed over virus concerns

Following consultation with all relevant stakeholders, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) took the decision to postpone the AFC Futsal Championship.

The competition had initially been scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan on February 26-March 8, the-afc.com reported.

This move was taken because of concerns about the current coronavirus situation and in order to ensure the safety and well-being of all participating teams and stakeholders.

The AFC will continue to monitor the impact of the virus and new competition dates will be announced when the situation stabilizes.