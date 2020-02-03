Salar Aqili to perform as vocalist of Iran’s National Orchestra in Fajr Music Festival

Art & Culture Desk

Well-known Iranian singer Salar Aqili will perform as the vocalist of Iran's National Orchestra in the Fajr Music Festival (February 13-19, 2020).

Conducted by Sohrab Kashef, Iran's National Orchestra is expected to stage a performance at Vahdat Hall in the Iranian capital of Tehran on the closing day of the festival, February 13, at 18:30 local time, IRNA reported.

In addition, the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Nasir Heydarian, is scheduled to give a performance at the same hall on February 15 at 18:30 local time.

A total of 82 music ensembles will perform at the festival in the sections of Persian traditional, folk, classic, international, orchestra, pop, fusion, women and kids music, with 90 performances scheduled to be staged.

The performances, for which the tickets can be purchased online at www.tiwall.com, will be staged at Vahdat Hall, Roudaki Hall, Niavaran Cultural Center, Azadi Tower Hall, Soureh Hall and Milad Hall of Tehran International Permanent Fairgrounds.

Earlier, it was announced that eight foreign ensembles will take part in the international section of the festival.

The groups are from Tunisia, Austria (two ensembles), France, Italy, Belgium, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

In addition, Russian violinist Graf Mourja will perform along with the IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) Symphony Orchestra on the first day of the festival at Vahdat Hall.

Among the musicians to perform as part of foreign groups at the Iranian festival are Italian jazz trumpeter Luca Aquino, Palvan Hamidov from Turkmenistan, Zabet Nanbizade from Azerbaijan and Dhafer Youssef from Tunisia.

The event is Iran’s most prestigious music festival, founded in 1986.

The festival is affiliated with UNESCO and is comprised of national and international competition sections. Each year, foreign musicians from countries, including Austria, Germany and France, participate in the event.

An Iranian composer will be the secretary of the festival.