RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0733 GMT February 03, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 265163
Published: 0348 GMT February 03, 2020

Iran’s ‘Malakout’ wins honorary diploma at Irish SRIFF

Iran’s ‘Malakout’ wins honorary diploma at Irish SRIFF
mehrnews.com

Art & Culture Desk

Iranian short animated film, ‘Malakout’, directed by Farnoosh Abedi, received the honorary diploma at the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) in Dublin, Ireland, according to Mehr News Agency.

The eight-minute animation, which is in the horror genre, is about a piano player who loses one of his hands in an accident and, consequently, his ability to play the piano.

Due to the loss, he undergoes a hand transplantation surgery, but the transplanted hand is that of a dead criminal, which turns the pianist into a villain and murderer.  

Founded in 2012, the SRIFF is becoming an internationally acclaimed film festival, held annually in Dublin, according to the event’s organizers.

The festival also holds year-round screenings, talks and events.

SRIFF helps identify emerging international talents and connects them with the audience and film industry.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iran’s
Malakout
wins
Irish SRIFF
IranDaily
 
Resource: Mehr News Agency
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/8698 sec