Iran’s ‘Malakout’ wins honorary diploma at Irish SRIFF

Art & Culture Desk

Iranian short animated film, ‘Malakout’, directed by Farnoosh Abedi, received the honorary diploma at the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) in Dublin, Ireland, according to Mehr News Agency.

The eight-minute animation, which is in the horror genre, is about a piano player who loses one of his hands in an accident and, consequently, his ability to play the piano.

Due to the loss, he undergoes a hand transplantation surgery, but the transplanted hand is that of a dead criminal, which turns the pianist into a villain and murderer.

Founded in 2012, the SRIFF is becoming an internationally acclaimed film festival, held annually in Dublin, according to the event’s organizers.

The festival also holds year-round screenings, talks and events.

SRIFF helps identify emerging international talents and connects them with the audience and film industry.