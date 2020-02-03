RSS
News ID: 265167
Published: 0355 GMT February 03, 2020

Iranian flight to return students from China’s Wuhan

Iranian flight to return students from China’s Wuhan
TASNIM NEWS AGENCY

The Iranian deputy minister of roads and urban development said a special flight will be operated today to fetch Iranian students stuck in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is the epicenter of an ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

Shahram Adamnejad said scheduled flights to China have been suspended due to the threat of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“In recent days, Mahan Airlines has been allowed to bring back Iranian citizens from China via several restricted and controlled flights,” he added.

He further pointed to the presence of a number of Iranian students in Wuhan and said in coordination with the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the Health Ministry, a Mahan plane will fly to China on Tuesday to transfer the students back home.

The death toll in China from the deadly outbreak that originated in Wuhan rose to at least 361 on Monday, as the Philippines became the first country to confirm a death from the infection outside of China.

 

 

 

   
