Iran localizes production of over 1,000 oil equipment items

The managing director of the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) successfully indigenized the technology for the production of over 1,000 oil equipment items over the past 12 months.

NISOC Managing Director Ahmad Mohammadi said we have managed to indigenize our necessary items in the oil industry in collaboration with the private sector, Shana reported.

According to the official, this success is an indication of the country’s determination for neutralizing the impacts of the US sanctions on the country’s oil industry.

NISOC has been seriously pursuing a program for supporting domestic producers in the oil industry, he said.

In December 2019, the company released a list of 7,500 equipment items needed in the country’s oil industry, which will be manufactured by domestic producers.

Earlier that month, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Iranian Association of Manufacturers of Oil Industry Equipment said nearly 85 percent of the country’s oil industry equipment is produced based on indigenized technology.

According to Sirous Talari, Iran even has the capacity to export over $5 billion worth of oil industry equipment and knowledge every year and the government should invest in such great potential.

In August 2019, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) announced that many of the company’s contracts with domestic manufacturers of oil industry equipment had reached over 70 percent of physical progress.

NIOC has signed deals with qualified domestic companies for manufacturing all kinds of oil industry equipment, including pumps, types of drilling rigs, all kinds of control and safety valves, and accessory equipment, as well as various types of pipe, electro motors, turbines, compressors and alloy steels.



