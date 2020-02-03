Zanganeh says China's virus impacted oil demand

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on Monday that the spread of China's new coronavirus had hit oil demand and called for an effort to stabilize oil prices.

The minister also said Iran would agree to an earlier OPEC meeting if the rest of the group's members agreed to oil production cuts, Reuters reported.

OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are considering meeting in February instead of March.

"The oil market is under pressure and prices have dropped to under $60 a barrel and efforts must be made to balance it," Zanganeh said.

According to Chinese customs data, China imported 295,400 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian crude oil during 2019, despite US pressure to wipe out oil exports from Iran to the country, IRNA reported.

The Asian country imported around 405,000 tons of crude oil in December while annual volumes totaled 14.77 million tons, about half the imports of 2018, the data showed.

As reported by the South China Hong Kong newspaper, despite all the US efforts, China is still one of Iran’s biggest trade partners.

Since April 2019, when the United States announced that buyers of Iranian oil should stop purchases by May 1 or face sanctions, China has been constantly opposing Washington’s policies toward Iran and Chinese officials have repeatedly announced that they will continue purchasing oil from Iran.

The United States on Friday lifted sanctions on one of two units of the Chinese tanker company COSCO, the US Treasury said, partially reversing its punishment on the company for transporting Iranian oil after China complained about the measure in trade talks with Washington.