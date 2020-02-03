Iran’s steel exports up 46%: ISPA

Iran’s export of steel ingots and steel products increased 46 percent during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21-December 21, 2019).

According to the data released by the Association of Iranian Steel Producers on Monday, the country’s export of steel ingots and products stood at 7.79 million tons during the period, IRNA reported.

The steel exports registered a 27 percent rise to 2.82 million tons this year from 2.148 million tons in its previous year’s nine-month period.

The nine-month production of steel ingots – 15.39 million tons – rose four percent in Iran when compared to that of 2018.

Meanwhile, production of steel products from March-December 2019 increased six percent, standing at 10.14 million tons.

Iranian steelmakers cast 31.9 million tons of crude steel in 2019, according to figures released by World Steel Association (WSA) in January.

The statistics show a 17.72 percent rise for Iran compared to the corresponding figure of 2018, which stood at 24.52 million tons.

Iran was the 10th and 14th steelmaker of the world in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

According to the WSA report, China topped the list of crude steel producers in 2019 with 996.34 million tons.

Based on the report, the second to sixth places went to India, Japan, the US, Russia, and South Korea with 111.24 million tons, 99.24 million tons, 87.93 million tons, 71.57 million tons and 71.42 million tons, respectively.

World crude steel production reached 1.84 billion tons for 2019 — up 3.5 percent compared to the amount for 2018, which was 1.78 billion tons.

According to the Islamic Republic's Vision Plan, the country's total steel production capacity is to hit 55 million tons a year by 2025, with exports figure expected to reach 10-15 million tons.

The World Steel Association is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world. WSA members represent approximately 85 percent of the world's steel producers, including over 150 steel producers with nine of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.