Iranian airline launches flights to Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

The Iranian Embassy in Tajikistan announced on Monday that an Iranian airline has launched flights to the capitals of the two countries and Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek.

Iran’s Varesh Airlines operated Tehran-Dushanbe-Bishkek flight on Monday, according to a statement by Iran’s Embassy in Dushanbe, reported Tasnim News Agency.

Last year, direct flights between Iran’s holy city of Mashhad and the Tajik capital of Dushanbe were launched in a bid to boost bilateral relations between the two countries.

The embassy expressed hope that the number of direct flights between the two countries will increase in the future.

In December 2019, Iran’s Zagros Airlines began flying on Tehran-Tashkent-Tehran route, Trend News Agency reported, citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport.

Flights between the two countries are scheduled to be operated once a week by Airbus A320, McDonnell Douglas MD-82, and MD-83 aircraft.

Uzbekistan’s aviation authorities issued permission to fly on this route on November 11, 2019.

In November 2019, Uzbek Ambassador to Iran Bahador Abdullayev said in a business forum in Tehran that Uzbekistan was geared up to add direct flights from Iranian cities.

The business forum was attended by officials from Zagros Airlines as the operator of Tehran-Tashkent flights.

Speaking on tourism potentials of his country, Abdullayev said Iranian travel agencies can help promote bilateral ties between the two nations.

He also said officials from both countries were in talks to launch direct flights from Iranian cities of Isfahan, Mashhad, and Tabriz to Uzbekistan.

Abdullayev said considering the common language in Uzbek cities of Samarkand, Bukhara, and Termez, Iranian tourists can enjoy their visits to those cities.

Some airlines have also agreed to establish direct flights to Iran to facilitate trade between the two countries, he said.