Iran’s transportation fleet in need of modernization: Minister

The modernization of Iran’s transportation fleet should continue in the form of a smart movement, said the roads and urban development minister on Monday.

Talking in the transport and logistics council meeting of the Roads and Urban Development Ministry, Mohammad Eslami said, “The Roads and Urban Ministry has fulfilled all its commitments regarding the completion of a comprehensive transport system,” IRNA reported.

Chaired by the roads minister, the meeting was held with the aim of discussing the conditions of transport and fuel management headquarters, the progress of the country’s comprehensive transport system, maritime logistics and smart ports, as well as weather forecasts for future disaster management.

Eslami noted that as smart systems and smart management are necessities in today’s society, specific development indicators should be extracted in this regard.

“The Transport, Housing, and Urban Development Research Center should also consider development drivers while moving away from traditional approaches in its futures research on transportation subjects,” he stressed.

In September 2019, the Iranian deputy roads minister said the National Development Fund (NDF) of Iran has allocated $1.6 billion for renovating the country’s transportation fleet.

“Upon President Rouhani's directive, the National Development Fund will soon provide nearly $1.6 billion to renovate the transportation fleet,” Shahram Adamnejad said in a gathering of the country’s transport organizations.

In the past two decades, Iran’s transportation infrastructure has gone through a major transformation and every year the country is advancing in this area.