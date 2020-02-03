Denmark nabs members of anti-Iran terror group over ‘spying for Saudis’

Denmark’s security service said on Monday three members of an anti-Iran terrorist group were arrested on suspicion of espionage for a Saudi spy service.

Danish security service chief Finn Borch Andersen said the suspected spying took place for six years since 2012, AP reported.

Borch Andersen said the three individuals had spied on people and companies and that intelligence was sent to an unnamed Saudi spy service.

The three members of the Al-Ahwaz terrorist group (the so-called Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz) had already been charged by Danish police for supporting a terrorist attack in Iran in 2018, Reuters reported.

The arrestees have been under close police protection.

The Al-Ahwaz terrorist group carried out an attack on a military parade in Iran’s southwestern city of Ahvaz in September 2018, killing 25 soldiers and civilians.