Questions must be raised about the latest terror attack

As the dust settles on yesterday’s terror attack, difficult questions need to be asked about the terrorist and the specific circumstances which led to the incident on Streatham High Road, south London.

The terrorist, Sudesh Amman, was released from prison perhaps as early as a week ago, just before the UK’s exit from the European Union.

The Ministry of Justice refuses to reveal the exact date of his release, only confirming he was released “in the past six weeks”. But multiple media reports have placed the terrorist’s release date either in the past week, or maximum two weeks ago, Presstv Reported.

Who is Sudesh Amman?

Amman, who is believed to be at least partly of Sri Lankan origin, was convicted of terrorism-related offences in December 2018 and given a three years and four months custodial sentence.

Amman had pleaded guilty to possession of terrorist documents and disseminating terrorist publications.

Similar to the London Bridge terrorist who killed two people last November, Amman was released from prison after serving only half his sentence.

This is despite the fact that following the London Bridge terrorist incident, the government pledged to reform the system so as to prevent the early release of convicted terrorists.

Therefore, it is critical to examine the precise factors and circumstances that informed the decision to release Amman from prison, especially at such a critical period in British politics.

Operational setting

Furthermore, a set of operational factors must be subjected to forensic scrutiny, notably the fact that Amman is reported to have been under round-the-clock surveillance by counter-terrorism police, but was still able to execute his attack.

Amman was being followed by armed undercover officers when he began his attack at around 14:00 on Streatham High Road.

And yet the undercover armed officers only shot him after he stabbed two people, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries.

When the armed undercover officers did finally open fire on the terrorist, they also managed to injure an innocent passer-by who sustained minor wounds from flying glass caused by gun shots.

MI5 connection

At a deeper operational level, probing questions need to be asked of the British Security Service (MI5) management of the threat. To what extent was MI5 aware of Amman’s post-release intentions and under what conditions (if any) were they prepared to allow a limited terror attack on the streets of south London?

Questions must also be asked of Amman’s deeper intentions and his true affiliations. True to form, the terrorist group Daesh has claimed Amman as one of its “fighters”, but emerging reports do not point to Amman having had foreign terrorist connections.

Indeed, multiple reports – some citing his mother, Sri Lankan-born Haleema Faraz Khan – have claimed Amman was “radicalized” in prison.

Finally, this terror attack looks set to pave the way for yet more draconian “counter-terror” laws or approaches. As with last November’s terrorist attack on London Bridge, the ruling Tories appear determined to extract political capital from terror on the streets of London.