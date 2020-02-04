Malaysia's December exports rise for first time since July

Malaysia's flag is seen at the landmark Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur. (REUTERS)

Malaysia's exports rose for the first time in five months in December on higher demand for manufactured and agriculture goods, government data showed on Tuesday.

The export growth was a welcome reprieve for Southeast Asia's third-largest economy, which struggled for most of the second half of 2019 on poor demand for its manufactured products and oil and gas shipments. Exports expanded 2.7 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 1.0 percent fall forecast by analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll, and November's 5.5 percent contraction.

Trade surplus was 12.6 billion ringgit ($3.06 billion), up from 6.5 billion ringgit in the previous month, according to data from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry. The country reports trade data in ringgit.

December imports rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier, up from the 3.6 percent decline seen in November. The poll of 12 economists had forecast imports to grow 1.7 percent and a trade balance of 9.1 billion ringgit.

Full-year exports fell 1.7 percent, dragged by contracting demand during August-November, while imports dipped 3.5 percent. Trade surplus grew 11 percent to 137.4 billion ringgit, the largest since 2009, and up from 120.3 billion ringgit in 2018.

Shipments of manufactured goods accounted for 84.4 percent of December's exports, boosted by demand for petroleum products, palm oil and palm oil-based agriculture products, and optical and scientific equipment.

Exports to major markets rose in December. Shipments to China, Malaysia's biggest trading partner, jumped 17.8 percent, up from 4.1 percent in the previous month. Exports to the United States were up 15.1 percent on year.



