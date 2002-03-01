Iran to airlift 70 nationals from China’s virus-hit Wuhan

Iran sent Tuesday a plane to retrieve dozens of students confined in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong reports first virus death

A plane belonging to Mahan Airlines left Tehran with a team of infectious disease doctors and special emergency response medics early Tuesday, health minister adviser, Alireza Vahabzadeh, said.

There are 70 Iranian students in Wuhan. They will be flown home today and quarantined for 14 days in a special hospital in Tehran, Vahabzadeh said.

On Monday, head of the Affiliation Center for Disease Control of Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education Mohammad Mehdi Gouya said no Iranian student in Wuhan has been infected with the coronavirus.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said flights to China had been suspended after several lawmakers complained that Mahan Airlines was continuing to fly to the Asian country.

Jafarzadeh said possible flights to China were being conducted in coordination with the Ministry of Health to transport Iranians residing in China and Chinese residing in Iran.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that Iran was willing to work together with China to combat the epidemic caused by the coronavirus.

Zarif also lauded the Chinese government for taking “timely and resolute measures in a responsible and transparent manner” to fight the epidemic, saying they have prevented a deterioration of the outbreak not only within China, but also across the world.

The minister said Iran has provided China with some urgently needed medical supplies, and stands ready to offer more assistance.

Wang thanked Iran for providing China with medical supplies at the critical moment of epidemic prevention and control. He also praised Zarif as the first foreign minister publicly voicing support for China, saying it showed the friendship of the two nations, Xinhua reported.

The Chinese foreign minister said his country has established a nationwide system to fight the epidemic, stressing that Beijing has full confidence and ability to win the fight against the virus.

Zarif said Iran also believes China will overcome the epidemic. He said the Islamic Republic firmly opposes some Western countries' attempt to exploit the situation.

China on Monday accused the United States of whipping up panic over the coronavirus with travel restrictions and evacuations.

Washington has "unceasingly manufactured and spread panic”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters, noting that the World Health Organization (WHO) had advised against trade and travel curbs.

"It is precisely developed countries like the United States with strong epidemic prevention capabilities and facilities that have taken the lead in imposing excessive restrictions contrary to WHO recommendations,” she added, saying countries should make reasonable, calm and science-based judgments.

China’s Ambassador for Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva Li Song said the international community needed to treat the new virus outbreak objectively, fairly and not "deliberately create panic” among the general public.

Death toll rising

Three more Asian countries confirmed coronavirus infections on Tuesday among citizens who had not traveled to China, as Hong Kong reported its first death from the disease and millions more people in Chinese cities were ordered to stay indoors.

The toll in mainland China soared to 425 after 64 more people died, the biggest single day tally since the first fatalities emerged last month.

More than 20 countries have confirmed cases of the virus, prompting the WHO to declare a global health emergency, several governments to institute travel restrictions, and airlines to suspend flights to and from China.

But it has continued to spread with Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand on Tuesday reporting new infections that were not imported from China.

In a sign of growing concern about a spread to other densely-populated Chinese metropolitan areas, authorities in three cities in eastern Zhejiang province – including one near Shanghai – limited the number of people allowed to leave their homes.

Three districts in Hangzhou – including the area where the main office of Chinese tech giant Alibaba is based – now allow only one person per household to go outside every two days to buy necessities, affecting some three million people.

The city is only 175 kilometers (110 miles) southwest of the financial hub of Shanghai, which has reported more than 200 cases, including one death, so far.

Similar measures were imposed in Taizhou and three districts in Ningbo, covering a total population of nine million people.

Days before, similar restrictions were placed on Wenzhou, home to another nine million.

Zhejiang province has confirmed 829 cases – the highest number outside the central region of Hubei, whose capital, Wuhan, is the epicenter of the outbreak.

The disease is believed to have emerged in December in a Wuhan market that sold wild animals, and spread rapidly as people travelled for the Lunar New Year holiday in late January.

On Sunday the Philippines reported the first death abroad: a Chinese man who had come from Wuhan.

The death of the 39-year-old man in Hong Kong came as the semi-autonomous city closed all but two land crossings with the Chinese mainland.

Hong Kong media said the man had underlying health issues that complicated his treatment. He had visited Wuhan last month and his 72-year-old mother was also infected.

Hong Kong has been particularly on edge over the virus as it has revived memories of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak of 2002-03, which killed nearly 300 people in the financial hub and 349 people in the mainland.

"We can't rule out the possibility that there will be massive transmission in the near future," said Chuang Shuk Kwan, an official from the city's Center for Health Protection.

With more than 20,400 confirmed infections in China, health officials noted Tuesday that the mortality rate for the new coronavirus stood at 2.1 percent, with most victims either old or with underlying health problems. SARS killed nearly 10 percent of patients.

Singapore announced Tuesday its first four cases of people being infected locally, bring the total number of infections in the city-state to 24.

However, the World Health Organization said Tuesday that the outbreak does not yet constitute a "pandemic."

Press TV and AFP contributed to this story.