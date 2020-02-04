Iran remains 5th in world beach soccer ranking, 6th in futsal standing

Sports Desk

Iran’s positions in the world’s beach soccer and futsal remained intact.

The latest Beach Soccer World Ranking released on Tuesday saw Iran collect 2,489pts and retain the fifth spot.

Iran also maintained its position at the newest Futsal World Ranking, standing sixth with 1,603pts.

The Iranian sides held their places as the highest-ranked Asian teams in both standings, with Japan’s futsal and beach soccer teams staying the second-best in continental rankings.

Brazil tops the beach soccer ranking with 4,507pts, followed by Portugal (4,287), Italy (3,961), and Russia (3,923).

Brazil also outpointed its futsal rivals by garnering 1,843 with Spain (1,794), Argentina (1,648), Russia (1,642), and Portugal (1,639) occupying the following slots.

Iran was to defend its title at the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship in Turkmenistan later this month, but the Asian football governing body on Monday postponed the competition indefinitely due to concerns over a deadly coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan in the Chinese province of Hubei, and its spread in many countries.