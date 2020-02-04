Iran’s ‘The Feast of the Goat’ to go on screen in US

Iranian short film ‘The Feast of the Goat’, directed by Saeid Zamanian, is set to attend the 14th edition of the Taos Shortz Film Festival (TSFF) in New Mexico, the United States.

The screening slot designated to the flick will be on March 20, ifilmtv.com reported.

The 13-minute film narrates the story of nine-year-old boy Saeid, who is trying to stop his father from sacrificing his goat for a religious tradition.

Toumaj Danesh-Behzadi, Sepideh Dastineh, and Yazdan Kokabi-Saba comprise the cast of Zamanian’s film.

The Iranian film was nominated for the best short screenplay award at the 9th Paris Art and Movie Awards in France.

It has previously received the Special Mention in Short Fiction Category under the Spiritual Film Section at 18th Dhaka International Film Festival in Bangladesh.

The TSFF showcases cinematic works from around the world and gives filmmaking enthusiasts a chance to attend workshops and forums.

The latest edition of the TSFF is slated for March 20-22.