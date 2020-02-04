Clippers rally in fourth quarter to edge Spurs 108-105

Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points and George added 19 in a 108-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, The Associated Press reported.
Leonard’s one-handed dunk gave the Clippers a two-point lead with 1:35 remaining after they trailed by 15 in the first half. Leonard then blocked DeMar DeRozan’s shot, and George’s step-back jumper made it 106-102.
Patty Mills hit a three-pointer with two seconds left to draw the Spurs within one.
Lou Williams got fouled and made both for the Clippers. Mills’ half-court heave at the buzzer came up short.
George got hit in the nose by DeRozan’s left elbow at 6:02 of the third. After a video review, DeRozan was called for a flagrant-1 foul. DeRozan was driving to the basket when he struck George, who spun around and went down on his knees holding his face. A trainer brought over a towel to soak up the blood.
LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and DeRozan added 26 – but none in the fourth – for the Spurs, whose two-game winning streak ended. Aldridge had 13 points in the fourth.
Patrick Beverley’s three-pointer tied the game for the Clippers for the last time at 102-all.
Leonard’s streak of nine straight games with at least 30 points ended. George had a season-high 12 rebounds to go with a game-high eight assists.
“There’s still more improvement to go,” Leonard said of the Clippers. “Came out a little flat and early on not really playing hard on the defensive game, took a little while to pick that up.”