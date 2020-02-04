Grossi: Iran’s cooperation with IAEA not interrupted

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Tuesday that Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA has not been interrupted following its decision to scale down its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal.

In an interview with Euronews, the IAEA’s chief said, “We are there, our inspectors are there. They are carrying out their activities, which is very important. At the same time, what our inspectors have been verifying is the diminishing degree of compliance of the agreement in 2015.”

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany signed the deal on July 14, 2015.

Under the deal, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions.

However, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the international nuclear deal in May 2018 and stepped up sanctions on Iran.

A year after the US witdrawal, Iran has rowed back on its nuclear commitments in compliance with articles 26 and 36 of the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

However, Iran had repeatedly said its reciprocal measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the Iranian economy from unilateral US sanctions.