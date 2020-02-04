Largest Danish pharma firm to start production in Iran soon: Envoy

National Desk

Denmark’s Ambassador to Tehran Danny Annan said Tuesday that the largest Danish pharmaceutical company will begin production in Iran in the next two months, stressing that Copenhagen is determined to strengthen ties with Tehran despite US sanctions.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Fars Province’s Governor General Enayatollah Rahimi, which was held in the provincial capital city, Shiraz, according to IRNA.

Annan said the Danish company plans to produce injectable insulin in a factory in Alborz Province, adding that the firm would distribute its products inside Iran in the first phase and then export to the neighboring countries.

Although some Danish companies have decided to leave Iran, other corporations such as the largest Danish pharmaceutical company, have decided to stay in Iran and continue its activity, the Danish ambassador said.

He said that before the reimposition of US sanctions on Iran, trade cooperation between the two countries had reached its maximum level.

Annan admitted that parts of the trade ties between Iran and Denmark have suffered under US sanctions, but noted that the current situation will not impede bilateral trade as well as relations.

The European diplomat underlined that the anti-Iran sanctions reimposed by the US following its pullout of the 2015 nuclear deal were not supported by the European Union and Denmark.