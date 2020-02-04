Iran seeks swift resolution of issues with Saudi, UAE: Official

Iran pursues a policy to resolve differences with its Persian Gulf neighbors, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, “as quickly as possible”, Tehran’s ambassador to Iraq told the Iraqi state news agency in an interview published on Tuesday.

Ambassador Iraj Masjedi said that top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated at Baghdad airport by a US drone strike last month, was carrying a message setting out Iran’s position on possible rapprochement with Saudi Arabia, Reuters quoted the news agency as saying.

“Tehran welcomes Iraq’s role in trying to solve differences between Iran and Saudi,” Masjedi was quoted as saying, referring to recent Iraq efforts to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh, expressing Iran’s “wish to resolve differences and challenges with Saudi and the UAE as quickly as possible.”

Iraq’s state news agency published excerpts from the interview in Arabic.

Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s message that he was meant to deliver when he arrived in Baghdad on Jan.3, the day he was killed, set out Tehran’s position on “fighting terrorism and achieving peace and security in the region,” Masjedi said.

Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia were strained in 2016 after protesters stormed the kingdom’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad following Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Saudi Shia cleric.