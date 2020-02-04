Iran experiencing economic growth despite US sanctions: Speaker

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Tuesday that domestic companies are experiencing economic growth in various fields despite US sanctions.

Iranians will overcome US sanctions and cruelty, will be united and focus on domestic resources, he said, according to IRNA.

The speaker added: “Decreasing unemployment and increasing economic growth requires investment opportunities, but the pressure exerted by US sanctions has lowered the speed of [foreign] investments in the country.”

“After the [US] sanctions, the country’s needs were met by domestic production, whereas they were previously met by imports; in this regard, domestic and new technology-based firms are involved so that the country’s economic condition will improve next year,” Larijani said.

Larijani was speaking in an economic event initiated by the government to boost domestic investment opportunities and production.

Abdolnaser Hemmati, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), said in December 2019 that the economic growth recorded between March 21 and September 22, 2019 was 2.3 percent year-on-year.

“Generally speaking and given the half-percentage-point growth of the non-oil section, we hope the rate could increase in the months to come,” said Hemmati in video footage posted online.

The CBI governor said mining and metals and the housing sectors had the highest impact on the positive growth rate this year, adding that the farming sector had shown a growth rate of more than nine percent between July and September, 2019.

He said the services sector had experienced the lowest rate of growth over the six-month period mainly as a result of a recession in the tourism industry.

The US sanctions, enacted in November 2018 and reinforced in May 2019, have forced the Iranian government to launch a series of initiatives to diversify the economy away from oil.

A main component of those programs have been to strengthen the exports of agro-food, metals, and petrochemicals as the government tries to find alternative sources of hard currency that could compensate for the losses suffered in the direct sale of oil.



