Jahangiri blasts US lies about unsanctioned medical trade with Iran

First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said on Tuesday that the United States is lying when it claims that pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and foodstuffs are not subject to its sanctions list on Iran.

The Trump administration is also lying that it has not blocked ways of procuring medicine and foodstuffs by Iran, the vice president added, reported Fars News Agency.

“We have billions of dollars in various countries, including South Korea and Japan, but the US prevents us from utilizing our own money to procure medicine and foodstuffs for the country,” Jahangiri said on the sideline of a ceremony in Tehran.

Jahangiri went on to say that the US has formed the “most powerful and the largest monitoring organization” worldwide to assure that its sanctions against Iran are perfectly fulfilled.

“If a tanker tries to transfer Iran’s crude oil, it will be traced. If it [the monitoring organization] can detect the tanker, the monitoring organization will contact the tanker company and will urge it not to transfer Iran’s oil. It is one of the most unprecedented sanctions,” he lamented.

In a press conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that a Swiss-US “humanitarian” channel set up to enable medicinal imports to Iran was insufficient, noting that the US was originally banned by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) from subjecting Iran’s much-needed medical supplies to sanctions.

“Medicine and foodstuffs were never subject to sanctions in the first place, so that they can now create a channel with such a show,” Mousavi said. “We do not recognize any such so-called humanitarian channel.”

US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018, and restored the previous sanctions against Iran while ordering new ones.

Trump himself has called sanctions against Iran “economic war.”

Under his declared “maximum pressure” campaign, Trump has introduced the harshest ever sanctions in history against Iran.

Iran says that sanctions on the Central Bank of Iran will prevent it from providing medicine to its citizens.



