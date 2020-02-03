RSS
0857 GMT February 04, 2020

News ID: 265228
Published: 0605 GMT February 04, 2020

Proposed emergency terror law may be ‘illegal’

As expected the British government is rushing to introduce “emergency” anti-terror legislation in the wake of the terrorist attack in south London on February 02.

The plans have been announced by leading Tory Michael Gove who has said the government wants to change the law “as early as possible” to contain the terror threat.

Under proposed new legislation, convicted terrorists will not be released from prison until they have served two thirds of their sentence and until the Parole Board agrees to their release.  

In addition, the current maximum penalties for offenders will also be reviewed, Presstv Reported.

In an interview with Sky News’ kay Burley, Gove, whose official title is the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said the government wanted to work with “opposition parties” to make sure the laws are “ready” and that they are “shipshape”.

Striking a combative tone, Gove also proposed locking up terrorist offenders “indefinitely” under special circumstances.

But in a sign the government may not get its way so quickly, the UK’s former reviewer of terror legislation has said the proposed emergency laws may be “illegal”.

Lord Carlile, who held the position from 2001 to 2011, has expressed doubt on whether changes to the release conditions of those already sentenced could be applied retrospectively.

Furthermore, it is not clear at this stage whether opposition parties will support the government’s knee jerk reaction to last Sunday’s terror attack.

The attack by convicted terrorist, Sudesh Amman, in which three people were injured, has raised difficult questions about the UK security establishment’s management of the terrorist threat. yet another terrorist attack on the streets of the British capital, and it is high time to ask searching questions as to why such incidents keep recurring.

The attack has also provided an opportunity for Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and his hard right Tory administration, to showcase their tough attitude on national security.

/
   
