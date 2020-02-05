EU seeks to expand to six Balkan states with new reforms, commissioner says

The European Union’s goal remains to expand to the six Balkan countries of Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia and North Macedonia, new EU enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said on Wednesday, after France vetoed membership bids in 2019.

Unveiling a new methodology at Paris’s request to admit new members, Varhelyi said enlargement was “geo-strategic,” a reference to a view in the EU that the bloc cannot stem its waning global influence without stability in the Balkans, Reuters reported.

“We continue to have full enlargement a goal,” Varhelyi told a news conference after publishing the reforms, which were reported by Reuters on Tuesday.

Down one country with the departure of Britain, the European Union set out new criteria for adding new countries in a move made all the more urgent by the recent French and Dutch objections to open enlargement talks with two Western Balkan nations.

The EU’s executive commission proposed rules making it more difficult to further delay the access negotiations to start when aspiring members have met the conditions for such talks.

Also European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the proposal was a “good message” to North Macedonia and Albania, which both were desperately disappointed when they were turned down for opening talks in October, AP reported.

The issue has been made all the more contentious because even if Balkan nations look toward the 27-nation EU for their future, Western European nations want to slow any expansion for nations that may not be ready to take on full commitments on such issues as corruption and the rule of law.

“EU enlargement is a WIN-WIN situation,” von der Leyen tweeted.

North Macedonia and Albania were meant to be approved to start membership talks late last year, but especially France insisted on revamping the enlargement system first. The aspiring nations felt they were unfairly let down, convinced they had met the conditions, at great effort, to start the talks.

The EU hasn’t added a member state since Croatia joined in 2013. It started out with six nations in 1958 and lost its first member state when Britain pulled out last weekend.

Over the past dozen years, as first the financial and then the migration crisis hit the continent, the appetite for taking in new, poorer nations has dwindled.

The EU is hoping that a breakthrough for Albania and North Macedonia can be found in March. The bloc also has a major Western Balkans summit planned for May.