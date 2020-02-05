Rouhani: 1979 Islamic Revolution was based on public awareness, enlightenment

The 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran was based on people’s awareness, writing, book and enlightenment, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the closing ceremony of the 37th Iran National Book of the Year Award and the 27th Iran World Award for Book of the Year held on Wednesday at Tehran's Vahdat Hall.

“There is no doubt that the growth of today, the future and yesterday is in the shadow of science, knowledge and thought, and its durability lies in writing books, IRNA reported.

Speaking about the necessity of book reviews, the president said, once a book is critiqued, it means it is of high significance.

A book review is valuable for both the critic and author, Rouhani said, adding that it helps the book become famous.

At Wednesday’s ceremony, President Rouhani hailed the exemplary authors of the year in different sections, some of which were religion, translation, literature, literary criticism, geography, and history.

Also present at the event were Iran’s Culture Minister Abbas Salehi, his deputy for cultural affairs, Mohsen Javadi, the head of the National Library and Archives of Iran, Ashraf Boroujerdi, and a number of notable cultural figures.