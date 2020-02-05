Iran-Germany archeological explorations to begin in Kerman

A joint team of Iranian and German experts is about to start the sixth season of archeological explorations across the southern regions of Kerman Province, southeastern Iran, the secretary general of the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage & Tourism department in the province said.

Fereydoun Fa’ali said Germany’s Institute for Ancient Near Eastern Studies of the University of Tübingen and Iran’s Research Institute of Cultural Heritage & Tourism will begin their joint project.

Fa’ali added that the archeological excavations will run for two months as of February 20, 2020, IRNA wrote.

The previous five seasons explored the excavations of Kerman’s counties of Jiroft, Anbarabad, Faryab, and Kahnooj, he said.

Big, sprawling Kerman Province is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over the course of time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais and ruins of ancient urban areas.

A total of 60 hills and historical sites were discovered in the southern part of the province, yielding valuable findings about different historical periods for archeologists.