RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0756 GMT February 05, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 265265
Published: 0355 GMT February 05, 2020

Painting showing Hitler as Cain displayed in Berlin museum

Painting showing Hitler as Cain displayed in Berlin museum

A 1944 painting by German artist George Grosz that depicts Nazi leader Adolf Hitler as the Bible’s fratricidal Cain went on display at the German Historical Museum in Berlin as part of a new permanent exhibition.

Grosz was one of the most important artists focused on political themes during the Weimar Republic in Germany, a period between the end of World War I and the Nazis’ rise to power in 1933, AP wrote.

Grosz immigrated that year to the United States. The Nazis deemed many of his creations “degenerate art” and destroyed them.

The 1944 painting ‘Cain or Hitler in Hell’ depicts a broken Hitler sitting among skeletons as war rages behind him. The biblical Cain murders his brother, Abel, and God condemns him to a life of wandering.

The artwork helps illustrate “how Grosz further developed his critical form after emigration,” said Markus Hilgert, a senior German cultural official.

Grosz himself said the painting shows “Hitler as a fascist monster, or as an apocalyptic beast.”

The painting, purchased from Grosz’s heirs, will be a central part of a new permanent exhibition.

“For me, it is important that now younger people will have access to the painting and the critical view the artist had of Nazism,” Hilgert said.

 

   
KeyWords
painting
Berlin museum
IranDaily
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1645 sec