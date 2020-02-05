Iranian nationals airlifted from China’s virus-hit Wuhan

National Desk

Seventy Iranian nationals living in Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, were flown back to the country by a Mahan Air plane on Wednesday.

The plane left Tehran with a team of infectious disease doctors and special emergency response medics early Tuesday, according to Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the Iranian health minister.

The Iranian nationals, most of them students, arrived in Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport early on Wednesday and are being kept in quarantine in a special hospital in Tehran, Kianoush Jahanpour, head of the Iran’s Health Ministry’s public relations office said, according to ISNA.

Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raeisi said none of the Iranian students have even fever, but they will remain in quarantine single rooms for up to two weeks, and all of them will probably receive a coronavirus test on Saturday, according to IRNA.

A number of Iraqi, Syrian, and Lebanese nationals were also evacuated by the Mahan Air flight from Wuhan.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that Iran was willing to work together with China to combat the epidemic caused by the coronavirus.

Zarif also lauded the Chinese government for taking “timely and resolute measures in a responsible and transparent manner” to fight the epidemic, saying they have prevented a deterioration of the outbreak not only within China but also across the world.

The minister said Iran has provided China with some urgently needed medical supplies, and stands ready to offer more assistance.

Wang thanked Iran for providing China with medical supplies at the critical moment of epidemic prevention and control. He also praised Zarif as the first foreign minister publicly voicing support for China, saying it showed the friendship of the two nations, Xinhua reported.

The Chinese foreign minister said his country has established a nationwide system to fight the epidemic, stressing that Beijing has full confidence and ability to win the fight against the virus.

Zarif said Iran also believes China will overcome the epidemic. He said the Islamic Republic firmly opposes some Western countries' attempt to exploit the situation.