0757 GMT February 05, 2020

News ID: 265269
Published: 0417 GMT February 05, 2020

Uzbek Embassy in Tehran holds meeting on Tashkent International Investment Forum

Uzbek Embassy in Tehran holds meeting on Tashkent International Investment Forum

The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Iran hosted a briefing meeting in Tehran on Wednesday for an inaugural international investment event to be held on March 5-6 in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

Uzbekistan Ambassador to Iran Bakhodir Abdullaev outlined the purpose of the forum, programs, topics of panel discussion, registration procedures and various other details of the 1st Tashkent International Investment Forum for Iranian companies and investors, IRNA reported.

The forum, initiated by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and organized by the country's Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, is expected to draw up to 1,500 businesspeople worldwide.

Many companies have already registered, according to the ambassador.

The participants will be able to learn about new opportunities of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

The Central Asian country previously held international forums in particular regions, but this forum is the first international forum to be held in the capital of the country, with President Mirziyoyev participating, which clearly shows the country’s interest in establishing new partnerships and maintaining existing ones.

For more information, visit the forum's official website (tiif.uz).


 

   
KeyWords
Tashkent
investment
Iran
 
