Envoy: Kazakhstan eyeing broader economic ties with Iran

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Tehran Askhat Orazbay referred to the capacities of cooperation between the industrial centers in Iran and his country’s Port Aktau, saying that he feels optimistic about further economic ties between the two countries.

Orazbay said that cooperation between Qazvin, as one of the major Iranian industrial provinces, and Port Aktau in Kazakhstan should be improved, adding that both sides boast capacities for that, reported Fars News Agency.

Touring several industrial units in Qazvin late on Tuesday, he said that the visit took place at the invitation of Qazvin Chamber of Commerce to discuss ways of promoting mutual cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan.

All the proposals made by the Iranian side are all practicable, one of which is creating a hub, he said, adding that Port Aktau, which is also considered a free economic zone, has also been proposed for exchanging goods.

Officials of Port Aktau will travel to Qazvin in the near future, he said, noting that the Kazakhstan Embassy in Tehran is optimistic that both sides will achieve good and workable results during the trip.

Orazbay further noted that Kazakhstan is a very good place for investment, as 70 percent of foreign capital flowing to the five Central Asian countries enter through Kazakhstan.

Iran can export fresh and dried fruits, cement and certain industrial machinery and import chemical materials, metals, as well as some other items in exchange, he said.

In November, Kazakhstan’s former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, called for the expansion of mutual cooperation between the two countries in different fields.

During the meeting in the capital city of Nur-Sultan, Nazarbayev voiced his satisfaction in the current state of bilateral relations, but noted that Kazakhstan and Iran should try to further enhance their interactions in different fields.

Zarif and Nazarbayev met on the sidelines of the Astana Club meeting in the Central Asian country’s capital.

Bilateral ties, regional developments as well as other international issues were the topics discussed by Nazarbayev and Zarif during the meeting.

Before meeting with Nazarbayev, the Iranian foreign minister held a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi. During the meeting, the two sides discussed trade and economic cooperation, especially within the Caspian Sea Legal Regime, ports, air transport cooperation and consular relations.



