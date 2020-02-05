RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0757 GMT February 05, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 265273
Published: 0426 GMT February 05, 2020

Iranian animators racing to produce films on Lt. Gen. Soleimani in three days

Iranian animators racing to produce films on Lt. Gen. Soleimani in three days

A total of 25 groups are racing to produce films on Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani as part of a competitive event underway in Tehran.

The first animation production event kicked off in Tehran on Tuesday and is set to run until February 6.

The participating groups, consisting of 92 animators, from 15 Iranian provinces, are taking part in this event, ifilmtv.com wrote.

About 60 percent of the participants in the event are women. The participating teams have only three days to make their animations.

Before the opening of the event, 25 short scripts based on the life of General Soleimani were given to the groups so that they could produce their animated films in 72 hours with the best quality.

Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3.

 

 

   
KeyWords
animators
Soleimani
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0589 sec