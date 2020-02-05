Iranian animators racing to produce films on Lt. Gen. Soleimani in three days

A total of 25 groups are racing to produce films on Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani as part of a competitive event underway in Tehran.

The first animation production event kicked off in Tehran on Tuesday and is set to run until February 6.

The participating groups, consisting of 92 animators, from 15 Iranian provinces, are taking part in this event, ifilmtv.com wrote.

About 60 percent of the participants in the event are women. The participating teams have only three days to make their animations.

Before the opening of the event, 25 short scripts based on the life of General Soleimani were given to the groups so that they could produce their animated films in 72 hours with the best quality.

Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3.