George Steiner, influential culture critic, dies aged 90

The eminent literary critic and essayist George Steiner, who explored the power and limitations of language and culture in a series of hugely influential books, died at the age of 90.

Born in 1929 in Paris to Viennese parents, Steiner and his family left for New York in 1940, the Guardian wrote.

Steiner died at home in Cambridge, where he had been an extraordinary fellow of Churchill College since 1969. Steiner spoke four languages and was known for his wide knowledge of European literature, publishing more than two dozen books of literary criticism and introducing his English-language readership to a wide range of continental authors. In ‘Tolstoy or Dostoevsky’ (1960) he analyzed the two Russian masters; in ‘Language and Silence’ (1967) he explored the limitations of language in responding to atrocities, and in ‘After Babel’ (1975) he analyzed language and translation.

Robert McCrum, who hired Steiner as chief critic at the Observer and edited him at Faber & Faber, said, “He was part of a vanishing species of the great European intellectual, always an outsider-insider, both of the culture and not of it.”

Steiner held the post of professor of English and comparative literature at the University of Geneva between 1974 and 1994, and became the first Lord Weidenfeld professor of comparative literature at Oxford in 1994.

Steiner was at times a controversial figure, drawing criticism for what some saw as elitism, others a lack of depth. As the critic Lee Siegel wrote for the New York Times in 2009, “his bracing virtue has been his ability to move from Pythagoras, through Aristotle and Dante, to Nietzsche and Tolstoy in a single paragraph.”

Steiner was criticized, in his own words, for being “a generalist spread far too thin in an age when this is not done any more, when responsible knowledge is specialized knowledge”.

As for charges of elitism, he brushed them away, telling the Guardian in 2001: “To be part of an elite means loving passionately and not negotiating your passions. If that’s elitism, I plead guilty.”

He is survived by his wife, the historian and academic Zara Steiner, and his two children.