Syrian govt. forces give chance to militants in northwestern Saraqib city to surrender

The Syrian army has given Takfiri foreign-backed militants holed up in Saraqib city of the country’s embattled northwestern province of Idlib a chance to lay down their weapons and surrender, as it further tightens the noose around the extremists in their last major bastion.

The military announced in a statement on Wednesday that militants have besieged local residents in Saraqib, located 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of Ma’arat al-Nu’man city, as well as Tell Touqan village, noting that the armed men have the chance to disarm and embark on reconciliation with the government.

The statement highlighted that this is the last chance for the Takfiris.

This comes as Syrian government troops, backed by fighters from allied popular defense groups, have made strides in battles against foreign-sponsored terrorists in Idlib, Presstv reported.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that army soldiers and their allies managed to establish control over villages of Jazraya and Zammar following fierce clashes with last remnants of terror groups there.

The report added that a number of terrorists were killed, and weapons and munitions in their possession destroyed in the process.

Also on Wednesday, Syrian government forces could liberatie the villages of Islamin and al-Rayyan.

SANA reported that army soldiers chased terrorists fleeing towards the key city of Saraqib, and inflicted heavy losses on their personnel and military hardware.

Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates wrote to the United Nations on January 25, stressing that the operation in Idlib and Aleppo against Takfiri elements "will not stop until the elimination of those terrorists, who threaten safety and security of Syrian civilians."

The Syrian army declared the start of an offensive against foreign-sponsored militants in Idlib on August 5 last year.

It came after those positioned in the de-escalation zone failed to honor a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey and continued to target civilian neighborhoods.

Under the Sochi agreement, all militants in the demilitarized zone that surrounds Idlib, and also parts of the provinces of Aleppo and west-central province of Hama, were supposed to pull out heavy arms by October 17 2018, with the Takfiri groups having to withdraw two days earlier.