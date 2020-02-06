Iran overtakes France, Italy in steel, copper production

Iranian Minster of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani announced on Thursday that the country has stood at the tenth place in the world in terms of producing copper and steel.

In producing those two products, Iran could set a record as it overtook France and Italy, Rahmani said in a meeting held in this central western Iranian city of Shahr-e Kord with Friday prayer leader, IRNA reported.

Such achievement gained while the enemies have imposed unjust sanctions against the country and were to shut down the process of production in Iran a year ago, the minister noted.

Sanctions led to creating opportunities, he added.

Despite the world arrogance's bans and sanctions against the country, Iran could set a record in producing several industrial products in the past ten months of the Iranian calendar year started on March 21, 2019.

Despite the world’s criticism over Washington’s anti-Iran measures, US President Donald Trump reinstated unilateral sanctions on Tehran on November 5, 2018, and imposed as he claimed the “highest level” of economic sanctions, including oil restrictions on the Islamic Republic of Iran.