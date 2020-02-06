Commander: Vicious drug trafficker killed in southeastern borders

Border Guard Commander Brigadier General Qassem Rezaei said on Thursday that a vicious drug trafficker known as " Sadam" was gunned down by security forces in southeastern province of Sistan and Balochestan.

According to the Police report on Thursday, Brigadier General Qassem Rezaei explained that provincial border guard in a broad intelligence operation found out the drug smugglers were planning to transit drugs from this area to Europe, IRNA reported.

So in an blitz attack on early Thursday morning, the forces could kill one of the traffickers and arrest the other one.

In this hit and run operation one tone and eight kilograms of different types of drugs, including opium and hash, as well as noticeable amount of ammunition and light, semi-heavy weapons were seized, the commander added.

Qassem Rezaei called on European nations to urge their governments to fight drug trafficking.