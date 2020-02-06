RSS
0506 GMT February 06, 2020

News ID: 265296
Published: 0115 GMT February 06, 2020

Iran ranks 5th in world for producing fire resistant steel

Iran ranks 5th in world for producing fire resistant steel

Iranian Minster of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said on Thursday that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the world's fifth country having knowledge of producing fire resistant steel pieces.

US, Japan, India and China are before Iran, Rahmani said at an inauguration ceremony of a factory producing such products in the central western Iranian province of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, IRNA reported.

At the ceremony, Rahmani appreciated the efforts made by the skilled Iranian youths who rely on domestic capabilities.

Even in the most difficult economic conditions, achievements can be gained, the minister stressed.

Despite the world’s criticism over Washington’s anti-Iran measures, US President Donald Trump reinstated unilateral sanctions on Tehran on November 5, 2018, and imposed as he claimed the “highest level” of economic sanctions, including oil restrictions on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

   
KeyWords
Iran
ranks
5th
producing fire resistant steel
 
