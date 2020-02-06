Strikers take to Paris streets as anti-pension reform movement continue

-
Persian Gulf Pro League: Persepolis 2-2 Esteghlal
Commander: Vicious drug trafficker killed in southeastern borders
Iran overtakes France, Italy in steel, copper production
Renewables account for over 800 MW of Iranian power: Report
Iranian envoy proposes new alliance of five countries
Iranian nationals airlifted from China’s virus-hit Wuhan
Leader: Trump’s ‘deal of the century’ foolish, evil
National unity prevented US from defeating Iran: Rouhani
Iran to keep supporting Palestinian govt. with Al-Quds as capital: Zarif
Iran seeks swift resolution of issues with Saudi, UAE: Official